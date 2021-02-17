HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $89.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) will post sales of $89.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $88.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $92.00 million. HomeStreet posted sales of $78.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full-year sales of $342.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $330.00 million to $353.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $331.05 million, with estimates ranging from $311.30 million to $347.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $100.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.05 million.

HMST has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on HomeStreet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. HomeStreet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Jeffrey D. Green purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Godfrey B. Evans sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $536,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,642,530.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMST. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 405.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 88,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 70,605 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 67,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 27,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 305.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $41.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.35 million, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.06. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $42.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

