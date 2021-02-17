HOMIHELP (HOMI) Price Up 16.9% This Week

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. In the last week, HOMIHELP has traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar. HOMIHELP has a total market cap of $3.02 million and approximately $29,522.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOMIHELP token can currently be bought for about $2.63 or 0.00005023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00061200 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.29 or 0.00319732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00082438 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00073736 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00083937 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.73 or 0.00448628 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,217.74 or 0.86422568 BTC.

HOMIHELP Profile

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 tokens. HOMIHELP’s official website is www.homihelp.com

