Honest Price Down 14.2% Over Last 7 Days (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Honest coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Honest has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. Honest has a market capitalization of $2.68 million and $124,524.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00061022 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.23 or 0.00317650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00082708 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00071903 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00083255 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $233.46 or 0.00446117 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,031.83 or 0.87963675 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com

Honest Coin Trading

Honest can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

