Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (HONY.L) (LON:HONY) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (HONY.L) (LON:HONY) fell 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 955 ($12.48) and last traded at GBX 962.50 ($12.58). 2,619 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 9,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 965 ($12.61).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 958.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 908.61.

About Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (HONY.L) (LON:HONY)

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc, a lending fund, engages in the acquisition of interests in loans made to consumers, small businesses, and other counterparties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

