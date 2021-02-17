HOPEWELL HWY IN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HHILY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.39

HOPEWELL HWY IN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HHILY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.39 and last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 18 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average of $3.41.

About HOPEWELL HWY IN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HHILY)

Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages expressways in the People's Republic of China. The company operates toll-expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen Superhighway, Phase I of the Western Delta Route, Phase II of the Western Delta Route, and Phase III of the Western Delta Route.

