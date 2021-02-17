Horizen Price Up 91.9% This Week (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded up 41.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. In the last week, Horizen has traded 91.9% higher against the dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $903.47 million and $182.06 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $83.85 or 0.00160408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.45 or 0.00316520 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00053240 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2,088.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001399 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 10,775,231 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Horizen is horizen.global . Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

Buying and Selling Horizen

Horizen can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

