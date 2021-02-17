Horizon Therapeutics Public (HZNP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $86.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.31. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $91.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HZNP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 63,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $4,474,753.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,384.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.64, for a total transaction of $411,502.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,414,618.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 338,261 shares of company stock worth $25,923,701. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Featured Story: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.