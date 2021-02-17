Horizonte Minerals (TSE:HZM) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.15

Shares of Horizonte Minerals Plc (TSE:HZM) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.15 and traded as high as C$0.17. Horizonte Minerals shares last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 438,300 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.32, a current ratio of 15.56 and a quick ratio of 15.56. The firm has a market cap of C$239.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.50.

About Horizonte Minerals (TSE:HZM)

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. It holds 100% interests in the Araguaia nickel project; and the Vermelho nickel-cobalt project located in the south of the CarajÃ¡s mineral district in northern Brazil.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Horizonte Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizonte Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.