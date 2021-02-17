Hostess Brands (TWNK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average of $13.50. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Hostess Brands has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $16.18.

Several analysts have recently commented on TWNK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Hostess Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 3,215,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $43,413,529.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,660,261 shares in the company, valued at $49,413,523.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 24.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

