Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Shares Up 22.1%

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)’s stock price was up 22.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.11 and last traded at $3.04. Approximately 14,166,393 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 513% from the average daily volume of 2,310,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.09.

Get Hoth Therapeutics alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hoth Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) by 98.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,982 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.17% of Hoth Therapeutics worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for dermatological disorders. The company focuses on therapies for patients suffering from indications, including eczema, chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It intends to use the BioLexa Platform to develop two topical cream products that treat eczema and reduces post-procedure infections for patients undergoing aesthetic dermatology procedures.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Hoth Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoth Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.