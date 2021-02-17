Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)’s stock price traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.87 and last traded at $3.05. 1,549,117 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 2,933,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.75 and a current ratio of 9.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.68.

In related news, Director James A. Schoonover sold 16,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $43,960.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,976 shares in the company, valued at $376,026.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Houston American Energy in the third quarter valued at $61,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Houston American Energy in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Houston American Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Houston American Energy in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

About Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

