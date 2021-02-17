Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Hits New 12-Month High at $39.50

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.50 and last traded at $39.50, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Howden Joinery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, flooring, stair parts, general joinery items, worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, handles, joinery doors, skirting and architrave products, heat-pump tumble dryers, dual cavity single ovens, and dishwashers, as well as internal, external, and fire doors.

