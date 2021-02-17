H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 341,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,284 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.19% of H&R Block worth $5,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in H&R Block by 11.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,463,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,820 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 2.6% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,035,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,340,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 65.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,148,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,973 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 7.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,644,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,637,000 after acquiring an additional 107,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the third quarter worth $23,447,000. 89.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II purchased 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $49,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,759.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $23.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.55.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. The business had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&R Block has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

