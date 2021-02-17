H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,057 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of H&R Block worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 20.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410 shares in the last quarter. Round Hill Asset Management lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 10.5% during the third quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 71,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 27.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 322,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 68,866 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 12.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,395,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,740,000 after purchasing an additional 159,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the third quarter worth $2,153,000. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. H&R Block presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

HRB stock opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $23.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. The business had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II purchased 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,208,759.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.