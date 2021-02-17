H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$16.75

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$16.75 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.09% from the stock’s previous close.

HR.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.14.

HR.UN stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$13.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,423,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,263. The company has a market cap of C$3.83 billion and a PE ratio of -6.14. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$7.39 and a 12 month high of C$21.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$12.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.75.

In other H&R Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Robert Earl Dickson purchased 23,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$316,612.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$316,612.84. Also, Senior Officer Larry Froom sold 27,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total value of C$388,373.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$351,637.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

