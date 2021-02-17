H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) PT Raised to C$16.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price target increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets to C$16.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 19.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TD Securities increased their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$16.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.14.

TSE:HR.UN traded down C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$13.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,423,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,263. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$12.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.75. The company has a market cap of C$3.83 billion and a PE ratio of -6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.34. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$7.39 and a 52 week high of C$21.86.

In related news, Senior Officer Larry Froom sold 27,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total transaction of C$388,373.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$351,637. Also, Director Ronald C. Rutman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.99 per share, with a total value of C$259,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,308,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,992,287.87.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

