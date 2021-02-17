HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Shares Gap Up to $12.25

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.25 ($0.16), but opened at GBX 12.70 ($0.17). HSS Hire Group shares last traded at GBX 12 ($0.16), with a volume of 290,882 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 11.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 17.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £83.58 million and a PE ratio of -1.78.

Get HSS Hire Group alerts:

In related news, insider Alan Peterson acquired 1,842,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £184,248.30 ($240,721.58).

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools and equipment, including small tools, powered access, and power generation, as well as hire-related services to construction firms, maintenance contractors, FM providers, engineers, tradesmen, retailers, factories, DIYers, and others; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; and offers heavy plant equipment, including excavators, diggers, and dumpers.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for HSS Hire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSS Hire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.