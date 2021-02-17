HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Summit Insights

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Summit Insights in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on HubSpot from $328.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. Cannonball Research increased their target price on HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded HubSpot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $360.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.61.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $527.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $90.83 and a fifty-two week high of $529.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $402.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.07. The firm has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -291.51 and a beta of 1.78.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael K. Simon sold 11,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total transaction of $4,484,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,489,364.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total value of $3,283,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,877,925.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,933 shares of company stock valued at $26,833,014 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,481,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $360,394,000 after purchasing an additional 59,473 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 8.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,143,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $706,494,000 after purchasing an additional 308,282 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,647,348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,847,000 after purchasing an additional 94,981 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,171,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $478,778,000 after purchasing an additional 95,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,034,349,000 after purchasing an additional 434,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.