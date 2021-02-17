Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein Purchases 1,039 Shares

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 1,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.21 per share, with a total value of $15,803.19.

Shares of NASDAQ HSON traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.07. 8,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,243. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.46 million, a PE ratio of -40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.61. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.73.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hudson Global stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.93% of Hudson Global worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 50.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.