Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.45-0.47 for the period.

NYSE HPP traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,437. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $38.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 171.14, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HPP shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.65.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 5,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $137,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,166,754.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

