Humaniq Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $64,625.00 (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $64,625.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humaniq token can now be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00061840 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $448.80 or 0.00855424 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006763 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00046449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00026793 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,630.91 or 0.05014571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00045482 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00015772 BTC.

Humaniq Token Profile

Humaniq (CRYPTO:HMQ) is a token. It launched on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

