Humanscape Market Capitalization Hits $20.04 Million (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Humanscape has a total market cap of $20.04 million and $82,665.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humanscape token can now be purchased for $0.0399 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Humanscape has traded 67.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape is a token. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,809,285 tokens. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io . Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Token Trading

Humanscape can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

