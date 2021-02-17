Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Citigroup

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research raised shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntsman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.61.

Shares of Huntsman stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.28. 52,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.51. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $29.49. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $399,118.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,035,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,568,000 after buying an additional 373,873 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,843,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,998,000 after buying an additional 190,264 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,085,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,563,000 after buying an additional 282,295 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Huntsman by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,928,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,039,000 after purchasing an additional 16,064 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Huntsman by 7,577.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,753,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

