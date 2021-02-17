Huobi Token (HT) Price Reaches $12.55 on Top Exchanges

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One Huobi Token token can currently be bought for about $12.55 or 0.00024656 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Huobi Token has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $2.45 billion and $411.61 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00062549 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.97 or 0.00877867 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00047083 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004044 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,509.84 or 0.04929401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00015974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00043393 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00032078 BTC.

Huobi Token (CRYPTO:HT) is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,094,192 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

