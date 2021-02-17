Hush (HUSH) Trading Up 31.6% Over Last 7 Days

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Hush coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. Hush has a market cap of $323,103.69 and $22,628.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hush has traded up 31.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.87 or 0.00323732 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.75 or 0.00143294 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00053043 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 48% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001391 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official website is myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

