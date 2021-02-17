Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 418,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 1.55% of Huttig Building Products worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HBP. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Huttig Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Huttig Building Products by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Huttig Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Huttig Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 33.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBP opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $111.59 million, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.10. Huttig Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $4.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Huttig Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, home improvement, remodeling, and repair work in the United States. The company offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands.

