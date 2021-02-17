HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Down 6%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)’s stock price traded down 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.76 and last traded at $31.71. 4,438,242 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 4,025,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.74.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. China Renaissance Securities cut HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, CLSA cut HUYA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 64.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 39.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,192,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,207,000 after buying an additional 2,329,414 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HUYA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,740,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 189,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after buying an additional 90,702 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of HUYA during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

