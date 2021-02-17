Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Short Interest Update

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 847,900 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the January 14th total of 695,100 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HYMC shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Hycroft Mining in a report on Friday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hycroft Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hycroft Mining in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ HYMC opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. Hycroft Mining has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $16.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.59.

In other news, major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 54,041 shares of Hycroft Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $411,252.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Stanton K. Rideout purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 112,525 shares of company stock worth $893,140 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Hycroft Mining in the third quarter valued at $930,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hycroft Mining in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Valueworks LLC increased its stake in Hycroft Mining by 27.0% in the third quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 468,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 99,690 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hycroft Mining in the third quarter valued at $39,427,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hycroft Mining by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,492 shares in the last quarter. 68.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. It holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

