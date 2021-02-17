Hycroft Mining (HYMC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Hycroft Mining to post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter.

Hycroft Mining stock opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.59. Hycroft Mining has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $16.17.

In other news, major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 54,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $411,252.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stanton K. Rideout acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,525 shares of company stock worth $893,140 in the last three months.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hycroft Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Hycroft Mining in a report on Friday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hycroft Mining in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. It holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

