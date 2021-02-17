Hydro Protocol Hits Market Cap of $10.67 Million (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Hydro Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hydro Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.67 million and $3.28 million worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded up 106.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00063561 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.56 or 0.00874509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006784 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00046880 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00026908 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,669.95 or 0.05102945 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00045737 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00016232 BTC.

About Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com . The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

