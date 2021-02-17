Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) (LON:HYDG) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $42.50

Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) (LON:HYDG)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 42.50 ($0.56) and traded as high as GBX 49.85 ($0.65). Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) shares last traded at GBX 42.50 ($0.56), with a volume of 3,978 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 42.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 38.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.25.

About Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) (LON:HYDG)

Hydrogen Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services for mid to senior level professional staff. The company offers professional support services in legal, finance, technology, and business transformation; and services for technical and scientific market sectors, such as energy and life sciences.

