HyperDAO (HDAO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $19,736.00

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Over the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded 81.7% higher against the dollar. HyperDAO has a total market capitalization of $5.26 million and approximately $19,736.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00060336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $155.61 or 0.00304671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00082154 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00074663 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.27 or 0.00084708 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $232.07 or 0.00454370 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.25 or 0.00178662 BTC.

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,694,817 tokens. HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com

HyperDAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

