HyperExchange Tops 1-Day Volume of $5,281.00 (HX)

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One HyperExchange coin can currently be purchased for $0.0189 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperExchange has a market cap of $1.12 million and $5,281.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HyperExchange has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00060126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.61 or 0.00288095 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00082033 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00074405 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00086399 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.59 or 0.00434435 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.29 or 0.00178174 BTC.

HyperExchange Coin Profile

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. HyperExchange’s official website is hx.cash . HyperExchange’s official Twitter account is @HyperExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

HyperExchange Coin Trading

HyperExchange can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperExchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperExchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperExchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

