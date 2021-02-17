HyperQuant (HQT) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded up 108.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 17th. In the last week, HyperQuant has traded 52.5% higher against the dollar. One HyperQuant token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. HyperQuant has a total market capitalization of $28,704.84 and approximately $790.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HyperQuant Token Profile

HyperQuant (CRYPTO:HQT) is a token. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant . The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

HyperQuant Token Trading

