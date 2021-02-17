HyperQuant Price Down 29.3% Over Last Week (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. HyperQuant has a total market capitalization of $14,039.51 and $1,312.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HyperQuant has traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HyperQuant token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00062286 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $441.01 or 0.00858824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00006734 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00046425 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004042 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,518.98 or 0.04905446 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00024370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00015836 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00032033 BTC.

HyperQuant Profile

HQT is a token. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

HyperQuant Token Trading

HyperQuant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

