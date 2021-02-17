Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (HY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HY opened at $100.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $102.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.97.

In other news, insider Btr 2020 Gst Trust F/B/O Elisa acquired 7,352 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $408,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred M. Et Al Rankin sold 83,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $4,647,237.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

