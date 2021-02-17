Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Insider Buys $6,168,853.44 in Stock

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) insider John C. Butler, Jr. acquired 104,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.04 per share, for a total transaction of $6,168,853.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE HY traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,625. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 61.96 and a beta of 1.31. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $102.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 195,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 399,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 15,235 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 14,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. 43.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

