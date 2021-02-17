Hyve Price Hits $0.0616 on Top Exchanges (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Hyve token can currently be bought for $0.0616 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyve has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $666,234.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hyve has traded 33.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00061290 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.49 or 0.00325648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00081460 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00069599 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00081769 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.89 or 0.00460116 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00171839 BTC.

Hyve’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,286,352 tokens. Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com . The official website for Hyve is hyve.works

Hyve can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

