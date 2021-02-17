I-Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMAHF) Short Interest Down 21.0% in January

I-Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMAHF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the January 14th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

IMAHF traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.04. 29,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,614. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. I-Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.05.

About I-Minerals

I-Minerals Inc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It develops quartz, potassium feldspar, halloysite, kaolinite, and metakaolin deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Helmer-Bovill property comprising 11 mineral leases that covers an area of approximately 5,140.64 acres located in northwest of Bovill, Latah County, Idaho.

