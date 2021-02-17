I-Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMAHF) Short Interest Down 21.0% in January

I-Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMAHF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the January 14th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
IMAHF traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.04. 29,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,614. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. I-Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.05.
About I-Minerals
