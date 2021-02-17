I-Minerals (OTCMKTS:IMAHF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.03

I-Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMAHF) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.04. I-Minerals shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 29,000 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

About I-Minerals (OTCMKTS:IMAHF)

I-Minerals Inc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It develops quartz, potassium feldspar, halloysite, kaolinite, and metakaolin deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Helmer-Bovill property comprising 11 mineral leases that covers an area of approximately 5,140.64 acres located in northwest of Bovill, Latah County, Idaho.

