I/O Coin Trading Up 28.6% This Week (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 28.6% higher against the US dollar. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $6,779.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $253.85 or 0.00496631 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00031465 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004642 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,187.77 or 0.02323749 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000231 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000034 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,698,446 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

