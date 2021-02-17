i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) will post $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.27. i3 Verticals posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. i3 Verticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

In other i3 Verticals news, CTO Robert Bertke sold 3,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $100,799.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David M. Wilds sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $10,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 270,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,334,235.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 432,120 shares of company stock valued at $11,778,061. 40.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 387.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 54.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 392.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IIIV opened at $32.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. i3 Verticals has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $35.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -822.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.67.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

