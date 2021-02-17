iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Short Interest Up 20.1% in January

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 423,400 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the January 14th total of 352,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,234.0 days.

Shares of iA Financial stock remained flat at $$50.15 during trading on Wednesday. iA Financial has a one year low of $28.20 and a one year high of $50.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.39.

Get iA Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on iA Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on iA Financial from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of iA Financial in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on iA Financial from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on iA Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.