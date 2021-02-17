IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (IB.V) (CVE:IB) Shares Gap Up to $0.19

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (IB.V) (CVE:IB) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.19, but opened at C$0.22. IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (IB.V) shares last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 6,056 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.17. The stock has a market cap of C$14.25 million and a PE ratio of -8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (IB.V) (CVE:IB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets.

