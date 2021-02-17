ICHI 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $10,373.00 (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for $3.48 or 0.00006697 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ICHI has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $10,373.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ICHI has traded down 12% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00061323 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.08 or 0.00330740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00083308 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00072069 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00083854 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $227.00 or 0.00436298 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.71 or 0.00174335 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

ICHI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

