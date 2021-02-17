ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Short Interest Update

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 674,300 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the January 14th total of 547,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICL Group by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of ICL Group by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 386,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 111,760 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,574,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICL opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. ICL Group has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.29.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. ICL Group had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ICL Group will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0265 per share. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ICL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens lowered shares of ICL Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

