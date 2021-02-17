Iconic Token Trading Down 13.7% Over Last 7 Days (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $4,056.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Iconic Token has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One Iconic Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00061327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.11 or 0.00321134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00082922 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00074058 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00084356 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.30 or 0.00450257 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,402.10 or 0.87249517 BTC.

Iconic Token Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,974,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,174,820 tokens. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

Iconic Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

