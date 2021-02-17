Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Trading Down 8.7%

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) shares traded down 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.92 and last traded at $4.08. 37,095,465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 59,583,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

The stock has a market cap of $975.00 million and a PE ratio of -3.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1.94.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ideanomics by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 10,687 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ideanomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ideanomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Ideanomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Ideanomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on monetizing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and Fintech products. Its Mobile Energy Global division provides financial services and incentives for commercial fleet operators, including group purchasing discounts and battery buy-back programs.

