Idena Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13,436.00 (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Idena coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Idena has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Idena has a total market cap of $4.71 million and approximately $13,436.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00061171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.68 or 0.00315457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00008762 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00013719 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00081229 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00068951 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Idena Coin Profile

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 64,773,867 coins and its circulating supply is 37,171,892 coins. Idena’s official website is idena.io . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network

Idena Coin Trading

Idena can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

