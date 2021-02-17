Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Trading Down 10%

Shares of Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID) were down 10% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 3,574,423 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 4,653,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.62 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.01.

Identillect Technologies Company Profile (CVE:ID)

Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. The company offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology. It serves the accounting, education professional, financial, legal, medical, real estate, and resource industries. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Identillect Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identillect Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.